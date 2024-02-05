Colour city flagged on list for 'severe weather' impacts tonight

Orange has been named in the latest Bureau of Meterology update as an area facing possible drenching as severe weather approaches.
Heavy rainfall and damaging winds have the potential to cause flash flooding across the region tonight, the latest Bureau warning indicated shortly after 11am on Monday, February 5.
Expected in the state's northwest today, conditions are expected to extend to the southern and central ranges during the evening.
Six-hourly rainfall totals sit between a likely 50 and 80 millimetres at this stage.
Experts say the turn in weather events comes from ex-tropical Cyclone Kirrily, which is currently centred over the far southwest of Queensland before moving south-east to gradually weaken over central parts of NSW early Tuesday.
Conditions are expected to clear by Tuesday afternoon.
Those west of Parkes in the Central West remain on alert, an "intense rainfall" forecast pointing to the potential for "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding".
The full list of locations which may be affected include: Bourke, Canberra, Cobar, Goulburn, Orange and Tibooburra.
All regions issued these warnings mention: Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes and parts of Central Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, Riverina, Lower Western, Upper Western and Australian Capital Territory Forecast Districts.
More information (under 'Flood Watch') for the far west and south west catchments can be accessed online.
The Bureau's next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm on Monday, February 5.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website, or by phoning 1300 659 210.
