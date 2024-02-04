Flood warning for Mandagery Creek: Bureau of Meterology

A moderate flood warning has been issued for Mandagery Creek.
The Bureau of Meterology have issued the warning from Monday and into Tuesday.
The Bureau have forecast a 90 per cent of one to 20 mils on Monday with a max of 29 degrees.
An inland trough is forecast to develop as remnants of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily moves through Queensland.
This trough may bring significant rain to some western areas on Monday and moving southeast during Tuesday.
Moderate flooding is also forecast to take place at Lachlan River to Cotton's Weir and Belubula River.
Minor flooding is forecasted in Murrumbidgee River to Wagga Wagga, Mirrol Creek, Queanbeyan and Molongo Rivers, Paroo River, Warrego River, Mount Gunderbooka to Wokabity Lake Barwon River and Bulla-Bancannia District Cooper Creek.
The next flood watch issue will be at 2pm on Monday.
