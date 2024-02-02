What makes this school special? New principal shines a light on culture

Building on a culture of kindness, valuing people and "tapping into" teaching passions are all at the core of this brand new principal's mission.
Orange Christian School welcomed 15 new staff members to its 2024 ranks, including new boss Yooie Choi, who leads the list of fresh faces alongside two deputy principals, Nicki Johnston and Steve Price.
Taking the reins from the principal of four years, Ken Greenwood, former Kinross Wolaroi teacher Mr Choi was the deputy principal with OCS for three years before making the move to the big seat.
"I'll be really pushing forward with this new era and there's a sense of excitement in the air here at the moment with fresh restructuring in an optimistic community," Mr Choi said.
"We obviously want to look after our students, their welfare and development, but we also wanted to draw focus on our staff's overall well-being and their development, too.
"So with our community growing, we had to consider both [students and staff] getting equal focus and attention, which is why dividing these factors between two people has been a really nice and welcome split."
Pointing out the fact not all conversations are easy, Mr Choi says the restructure has arrived at the right time, giving the school "a sense of new direction" and "more room to breathe".
Which is why new deputy principal Mrs Johnston will handle staff and operations in the school community, while Mr Price will oversee students and Christian foundations.
Mr Choi hopes this refreshed system will also maintain and build on actions surrounding compassion, respect, and integrity across the board.
Former student, Caitlin Baker, will do a new Teacher Trainee Program for in-house experience while she studies, with three staff - in their first few years of teaching - split across both primary and secondary cohorts.
"Attracting good quality staff is not easy, but we have, and that's really exciting," Mr Choi said.
"I'm big on setting great examples as we move into this new era and I'm passionate about this vision, where we're tapping into purpose for our staff and why they love teaching.
"Let's get back to that; let's encourage one another to get back to our purpose and passions when it comes to what makes us tick in all the best ways."
Outside of the schoolyard, Mr Choi, 49, lives with his wife, Bec, and their four children on acreage in Millthorpe.
Heading to Orange from the Sydney nearly 17 years ago, he says the "hectic" state of the city isn't something he misses.
"We wanted to raise our family away from the busyness there and we've loved it, we haven't looked back since," he said.
"It's been a great place to work and learn, and I love the [OCS] community when it comes to making connections with people, schools and churches.
"I think what makes us special as a school is that there's a real intent there in all that we do.
"I want that kind of positive psychology to be the theme here with this fresh approach as well; little intentional things that say 'I see you and you are worthy'."
