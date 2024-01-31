Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

'Wonderful' music and food locked in for weekend festival at Millthorpe

William Davis
By William Davis
January 31 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Live music and local food are locked in at Millthorpe this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.