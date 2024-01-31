'Wonderful' music and food locked in for weekend festival at Millthorpe

Live music and local food are locked in at Millthorpe this weekend.
Millfest begins 4pm on Saturday, February 3 at Redmond Oval.
Market stalls selling local products, foods outlets, and live performances by Central West artists will feature.
"It is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of this charming village," a statement from organisers says.
"With an array of activities and attractions, there's something for everyone to enjoy."
Tickets are $5 each or $10 for families and can be found here.
Millfest began in 2015 to welcome in the new year. It has run annually since, breaking only during the COVID pandemic.
