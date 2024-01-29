Jess ready to juggle uni and hockey after 'crazy' NSW selection

Repeatedly hitting refresh on her phone was probably less nerve wracking than waiting for a phone call but Jess Healey's selection in the NSW under 21 hockey side still came as a shock.
The CYMS goalkeeper was named in the squad after a strong showing for Orange at the 2023 pen women's state championships, doubling up on her selection in the NSW under 21 indoor team.
She has also represented her state at various junior levels.
The 18-year old said she didn't have high hopes after being invited to selection trials, primarily wanting to learn from more experienced faces.
But when she hit reload for the final time and saw her name, she was over the moon.
"It's crazy. I can't really believe it but I'm excited," she said.
"They tell the athletes that it's going to be released two days after the completion of the final camp at 6pm so everyone's on the Hockey NSW Facebook page just reloading and reloading.
"I definitely went in thinking that this was going to be more of an experience rather than thinking that I would be realistically picked."
After finishing year 12 at Canobolas Rural Technology High in 2023, Healey will be studying to become a teacher at Charles Sturt University.
It means she will stay put for CYMS in the Central West Premier League, a level she says is ideal for her development.
"It's an amazing level in the Central West," she said.
"It offers a lot of opportunity to play alongside girls who have played at a NSW level before and even a couple who represented the Australian junior side.
"Obviously CYMS coach Pete Shea, he's coached at multiple higher levels before so he's a really great influence to be around."
The under 21 national championships will be held from March 13-21 in Newcastle, meaning Healey will be all done and dusted ahead of the winter season.
She said she was keen to see what level CYMS can reach after a third-place finish in 2023.
"I was a junior with Confederates and I made my premier league debut with them, played a couple of games and then I moved over to CYMS and have been there ever since," she said.
"The one thing we really like talking about, and that our coach really pushes, is having a really good culture.
"No matter what happens on the field we're always supporting each other and looking for ways to work for each other and not win for ourselves, but win for our teammates."
