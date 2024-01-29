Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Jess ready to juggle uni and hockey after 'crazy' NSW selection

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Repeatedly hitting refresh on her phone was probably less nerve wracking than waiting for a phone call but Jess Healey's selection in the NSW under 21 hockey side still came as a shock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.