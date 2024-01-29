Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

How a brutal injury led to one of the greatest ever BOIDC performances

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 29 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rupturing two ankle ligaments was probably one of the best things to ever happen to Joey Coughlan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
How a brutal injury led to one of the greatest ever BOIDC performances
Joey Coughlan bowls against Bathurst City earlier in the 2023/24 BOIDC season. Picture by Jude Keogh
The simple fix has transformed the way he plays the game.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
On the move | Player signings ahead of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership
On the move | Player signings ahead of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership
We'll keep updating the list as the off-season progresses.
Nick Guthrie Tom Barber
No comments
Harding makes Raiders squad after first game of rugby league
Canowindra Tigers and Canberra Raiders Tarsha Gale Cup player Jade Harding. Picture by Les Smith
The Canowindra Tigers player had to convince her mum to let her try tackle football.
Dominic Unwin Courtney Rees
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.