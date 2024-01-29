How a brutal injury led to one of the greatest ever BOIDC performances

Rupturing two ankle ligaments was probably one of the best things to ever happen to Joey Coughlan.
The Orange CYMS all-rounder stole the headlines during day one of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) round 10 on Saturday, January 27.
After taking 5-5 against City Colts he then proceeded to whack 137 not out off just 92 balls, including 17 fours and six sixes.
It continues a standout second season in green and gold for the former Bathurst City player who said he had a new lease of life out in the middle after injury forced him to take a break.
"I got glasses when I was injured," he said.
"In 2022 I was trying to make the move to Dubbo CYMS but I ruptured two ligaments in my ankle.
"So I'm literally seeing the ball better. I can see the seam now, I don't ever remember being able to see the seam.
"I just never thought it was that big of a deal. I always had one eye that was a little bit worse than the other eye.
"But it wasn't until I had a bit of free time on my hands when I actually went and got an eye test and found out I had astigmatism and needed glasses.
"I wish I did it 15 years ago. Who knows what could have happened?"
The spinner said he needed some extra recovery after his shift at Loco Oval, a role he had stepped away from in recent years.
"I haven't bowled 13 overs straight in a while and then having to open up straight away is a long day, but a very enjoyable one," he said.
"Recovery was a few beers, a bit of leftover pizza and then sleep for about 10 hours.
"I used to open the bowling back in the day, I think I've taken 181 first grade wickets and I'm getting close to 6000 runs now.
"So I'd like to think I'm a bit of a batting all-rounder now, but I'll just do whatever [captain] Tom [Belmonte] wants me to do.
"If he needs me to bowl or if he doesn't, I'm more than happy to watch the boys take 10 wickets and try to score the runs.
"My role's pretty flexible and it varies from game to game really depending on what the pitch is doing."
CYMS are in a strong position to push for an outright victory next Saturday (February 3) and sit third with a game in hand over first-placed Orange City.
Coughlan said last year's runners-up had learned from the last campaign.
"It's a little bit different to last year," he said.
"We went through the whole season undefeated and I think there's been a couple of losses that have given us a bit of a reality check. It's not gonna be like that this year.
"We know we're gonna play finals, but we need to make sure we're playing our best cricket then."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.