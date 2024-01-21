Truck and car crash closes highway in both directions

The Great Western Highway is closed due to a truck and car crash on Monday morning.
The incident took place at 6.37am on the highway near Explorers Road at Katoomba according to Live Traffic NSW.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, expect delays and use an alternative route.
The details of the crash are currently unknown.
More to come.
