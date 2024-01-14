UPDATED: Great Western Highway section affected after mammoth drenching

Update
THE Great Western Highway is no longer being affected by water over the road near Springwood, according to Live Traffic.
Westbound traffic had been affected at Valley Heights and drivers were being advised to be cautious.
The incident with water over the road started just past 6am and ended just before 10am.
A two-car crash at Linden also affected traffic on the highway this morning from 6am to just past 7.30am.
Rain is continuing in the Blue Mountains, but it's not as heavy as the falls that caused the problems at Valley Heights.
Earlier
WATER over the road is affecting traffic on the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains after a big 24 hours of rainfall east of Orange.
Live Traffic says the water at Valley Heights, near Springwood, is affecting westbound traffic on the troubled road and motorists travelling in that direction are advised to be cautious.
The Bureau of Meteorology says Medlow Bath on the Great Western Highway received 40mm in the 24 hours to Monday, January 15, Wentworth Falls received 56mm and Faulconbridge 66mm.
The rainfall was far heavier on Bells Line of Road, Bathurst's second route to Sydney, where Bilpin received 86mm and Kurrajong Heights 151mm.
Transport for NSW has been working for months on repairs to slopes not far from Bilpin after major landslides almost three years ago closed the road there for weeks.
The rain of the last 24 hours did not make it to Orange.
Oberon recorded 3mm and Hampton 6mm, but there was nothing for Tarana.
