'Insatiable fascination': Kindergarten passion becomes long-term career

Anthony Stimson from Australian Wildlife Displays and Presentations brought his mobile display to Orange during the school holidays.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mr Stimson set up a stall at Orange City Centre for a second year in a row to educate and entertain children and families about native Australian animals and reptiles including snakes, lizards, birds and possums.
The last show was on Saturday but the Central Western Daily managed to catch up with Mr Stimson and ask about his passion for wildlife i what he does and what he wants people to know.
1. How did you get involved in working with wildlife?
"I've been working with wildlife for my entire working life," Mr Stimson said.
"My first job at 18 was at a zoo doing venomous snake awareness presentations on weekends while I was studying ecology at university."
2. When did your passion for animals begin and where did it come from?
"My passion started when I was in kindergarten with an insatiable fascination in dinosaurs and reptiles."
3. Do you have a favourite animal or species and why?
"It's so hard to have a favourite animal. It actually changes from day to day," he said.
"Flying foxes are a bit of a favourite at the moment. I'm finding out more and more just how important they are in our ecosystems for ensuring the genetic diversity of the trees as our forests are more and more fragmented by land clearing."
4. What is a key message you share during your show?
"Probably my key message is to turn off the device and get outside and discover how nature is so awesome. Also how important it is for everyone to do whatever they can to protect and conserve our unique wildlife and their habitats."
5. What animals do you include in the show and is there one that is the most popular?
"My show is a broad cross section of fauna from a tawny frogmouth and a possum to a baby saltwater crocodile, pythons, lizards and even a huntsman spider."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.