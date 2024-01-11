Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Western duo overcome a horror start on their way to National glory

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 12 2024 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just days after being bowled out for just 46 in their opening game of the National Under-17 Cricket Championships, New South Wales Country is celebrating its first ever standalone title, eclipsing Western Australia in Thursday's grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Western duo overcome a horror start on their way to National glory
Tom Blowes in action for the NSW Country Under 17s side. Picture by Kate Healy
NSW Country saved one of their best performances for last.
Greg Gliddon
No comments
'I just went with': How Smith's relaxed attitude at the crease earnt him first grade honours
Hamish Smith in action for Orange CYMS second grade against Kinross. Picture by Jude Keogh
'I always used to be better in the nets than I was out in the field.'
Riley Krause
No comments
A colts revival be on the cards after huge competition restructure
Bathurst Bulldogs haven't fielded a colts side since 2019 and both Emus and Orange City didn't register a team for the 2023 season. File pictures
'To come straight out of school and play grade is tough.'
Alexander Grant
No comments
Why Australia's oldest rugby club can't stay away from Orange
Kinross Wolaroi School rugby players with Syudney University players dueing their visit in 2023. Picture supplied (KWS Facebook page)
Spectators can see the new tackle rule demonstrated for the first time.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.