Western duo overcome a horror start on their way to National glory

Just days after being bowled out for just 46 in their opening game of the National Under-17 Cricket Championships, New South Wales Country is celebrating its first ever standalone title, eclipsing Western Australia in Thursday's grand final.
Featuring a team of players from all over country New South Wales, the batters chased down Western Australia's 214 in style, taking just 42.1 overs to score the win.
It could have been a lot easier had it not been for a spectacular ninth-wicket stand from Western Australian pair Will Malajczuk and Wyatt Wilson. The pair putting on 90 to give the Sandropers something to ball at.
Malajczuk has been a star of the carnival, making another 93, but even his efforts weren't able to save his side on this occasion.
Traditionally New South Wales Country has joined forces with the ACT, but this is the first time the team has won the title on its own.
Leading the charge in the chase was skipper Lachlan Williams (70) and Ungarie's Harry Roscarel (50). The pair were both stumped late chasing quick runs to finish the job, but they had done the hard work for their side.
NSW country coach Greg McLay said the team never dropped their head after the first-day shocker, ironically against the team they defeated in the final.
"It was always going to be a challenging total for us, but yesterday we kind of cast the dye as to how to chase down that sort of target, the boys went out to replicate that today and I think they did it even better than yesterday, it's a full credit to them," he said.
"Playing at the ground, on the same wicket, it gave us plenty of confidence
"We've got such a fantastic middle order that accumulates so well against spin, there wasn't any stage we were behind the run chase today."
Roscarel started the tournament off slowly but McLay believes the South Dubbo Hornet showed all his class when it mattered most.
"Harry is from Ungarie, Daniher country, he's also an outstanding AFL player," he said.
"He is one of the most outstanding players of spin I've seen for his age level. He's such a humble kid, lives on a farm, has a home spun technique, hasn't been over coached, he's a hard man to bowl to.
"You can't contain him, he invariably goes at a run a ball without even trying. He look up and see he's 50 off 50 and you don't realise he's going so well. I would have loved to see him there at the end, but it is what it is."
Roscarel and Orange's Tom Blowes flew the flag for Western Zone, the latter already having a taste of representative cricket this season having played at the NSW Country Championships.
Fresh off their success in Ballarat, McLay can't see any reason why the whole squad couldn't continue their cricketing journeys.
"I would suggest every one of these guys should go off and play Premier Cricket in Sydney and give it a red-hot crack," he said.
"This should just give them the confidence to do that, you talk about going in and taking a risk. It's a big jump for the country kids, but a win like this, I'd hope nearly 100 per cent will go to Sydney and have a crack, so they should, they are all outstanding players.
"It's no shock they won here, they are a fantastic group and I wish them well."
