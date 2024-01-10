Thousands descend on Central West for 'good times' at Elvis Festival

One of the world's biggest Elvis Festivals has kicked off in the Central West.
More than 25,000 fans of the king are expected to descend on the Parkes CBD in coming days.
Festivities kicked off about 9am, Wednesday. About 200 events are scheduled before the 10am grand parade on Saturday.
"You'll find that everyone's happy with the good times," official Elvis ambassador Al Gersbach told the Central Western Daily at the event.
"There's a lot more young ones getting involved this year and busking and singing of all the songs."
At least half a dozen musicians were performing classics down the main street by midday on Wednesday.
Most businesses have also gotten into the spirit with 1950s decor. A handful of 1950s "land yacht-style" US sedans are also patrolling town.
Wednesday events included "Jailhouse Bingo" at the Services Club and dance classes at Holy Family School Hall.
The festival gets into full swing on Thursday when the famous Elvis Express train rolls into town at 3pm. It will pass through Orange about 1.30pm.
The full schedule can be found below.
