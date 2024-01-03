The 20 best leg-quivering, lip-snarling events at the Parkes Elvis Festival

From renewing your vows in front of Elvis to look-a-like competitions and then some of the best tribute acts this side of Memphis (whichever way that is), the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival has just about something for everyone.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The festival brings thousands of people to Parkes and through the Central West, and is one of the best and most unique events on the calendar.
From January 10 to January 14, the region will come alive to celebrate Elvis Presley and all things Rock 'n' Roll in what is the festival's 31st year.
There'll be hundreds of Elvis, Jailhouse Rock and Rock 'n' Roll themed events across five days.
Here are the details:
This year's theme is an Elvis classic:
Get along to Parkes and be sure to wrap yourself in everything Elvis' musical drama, Jailhouse Rock.
In the 1957 classic, The King of rock 'n' roll plays Vince Everett and is serving a one-year jail sentence for manslaughter.
While in the big house, his cellmate, a former country singer, introduces him to the record business.
As the movie goes, Everett takes to it so well that he decides to become a singer when he gets out.
However, he is quickly disillusioned by the record business. Then, with the help of a new friend, he decides to form his own label, and soon becomes an overnight sensation.
Jailhouse Rock is Elvis' third film that captures early Elvis in all his leg-quivering, nostril-flaring, lip-snarling teen idol glory.
Being in January, and in Parkes, you can expect it to be very hot as you ????
The mercury is tipped to hit 30 degrees each day, and will peak at 34 degrees on the final two days of the festival, January 13 and 14.
There is some rain on the radar as well. The wettest day looks to be day one. Weatherzone.com is forecasting around 5mm to fall, with a chance of rain each day of the festival.
The 2024 festival has events running across five days from January 10 through to January 14.
Australian surf rock band The Atlantics will be inducted at the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival. The Atlantics are an Australian surf band founded in 1961.
Details: Holy Family School Hall (enter via Albert St) from 10am to 11am.
Sharee Wilson has danced professionally in music theatre, a teacher of dance for over 30 years, originally a classical ballet teacher, transitioned to include teaching LA style Salsa, Urban Bachata, Rock n roll, Lindy Hop (Swing dance).
Details: Parkes Leagues Club, 8pm to 11pm.
There are feature concerts scattered at a number of venues right across Parkes over the five days, but why not hook into it all on day one.
Get into the Elvis spirit with the early rockabilly days to the iconic Vegas years, this jukebox-style concert will have you dancing in your blue suede shoes and swaying to the unforgettable tunes.
Details: The Railway Hotel, from 6pm to 8.30pm
Details: Parkes Showground Paceway, 6pm to 10pm
Details: Holy Family School Hall (enter via Albert St) with Sharee Wilson, 1.45 pm - 2.45pm.
Details: Parkes Railway Station, 3pm to 4pm.
This is a festival experience not to be missed. Join the crowds at Parkes Railway Station to give a warm festival welcome to those on board.
8 Feature concert starring Taylor Rodriguez Elvis No.1s
Details: Parkes Leagues Club, 8pm to 10.30pm.
Taylor hails from Lynchburg, Virginia and is one of the best Elvis impersonators anywhere in the world. Do yourself a favour and check him out in the flesh.
A visit to Parkes Elvis Festival would not be complete without a piece of memorabilia from the official festival merchandise outlet.
Whether this is the first time you've been to the festival, or the 31st, Elvis Central has something for everyone - Elvii, Rock n rollers, young and old. It runs from 9am to 6pm.
10 Ultimate Elvis triibute artist contest - heats
Details: Parkes Leagues Club, 10am to 12pm.
This is a must see. If you're off to Parkes, then chances are you're keen to see the best Elvis acts on show.
Details: Coachman Hotel Motel, 12pm to 3pm
12 The Vegas Legends - Elvis, Cher, Tina and Tom tribute
Details: Parkes Bowling and Sports Club, 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Ever been to Vegas? Don't bother, head to the day three of the festival and immerse yourself in all things showtime at Caesars Palace with this show paying tribute to some of the best acts anywhere in the world.
Details: Festival Boulevard, 10am to 11.30am
One of the must see events anywhere across the region. This is a parade to rival all parades.
Details: Cooke Park Main Stage, 12pm to 12.30pm
Johnny is one of the best Elvis tribute artists around, and won last year's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest qualifier in Parkes, which took him to Memphis for a second time to compete for the World championship finals in which Johnny placed in the top 10.
Details: Cooke Park Main Stage, 12.30pm to 1pm
Does your little one look a little like the King? This could be for you.
Details: Parkes Leagues Club, 1pm to 3pm
Details: Cooke Park Main Stage, 9am to 10.30am.
Taylor Rodriguez Megan Woods Mark Andrew Dean Vegas Gavin Chatelier James Whalan
Details: Cooke Park, 9am to 4pm
Market Stalls are back for 2024. Check out the wide array of merchandise, including memorabilia, rock'n'roll wear, food and beverage stalls and gifts.
Details: Generocity Church, with Dean Vegas, 11.30am to 12.30pm.
This has to be the most Vegas-Elvis activity on the agenda. Get around it.
Details: Cooke Park Main Stage, 1pm to 1.30pm.
No doubt, over the course of the five days, you'll see and hear plenty of Elvis acts and songs. Get a glimpse at the best of the best here.
Details: Parkes Leagues Club, 7.30pm to 9.30pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.