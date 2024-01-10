CYMS junior back on Board as club continues summer signing spree

Josh Board knows what it's like to wear the green and gold jersey with pride.
An Orange CYMS junior, the now 23-year-old was forced to take a break from the game he loves in 2023 due to "a few" niggling injuries suffered during pre-season.
And while those 12 months on the side-line were anything but easy, the time away did him "the world of good".
"It was hard," he said.
"You always want to go out and play footy around your mates every weekend. It's pretty tough watching them play and you're not playing."
But now, Board will return to the field once more after he signed on for CYMS' 2024 campaign.
It was the recruitment of captain-coach Jack Buchanan, whom he had played alongside in years past, which sealed the deal.
"He's a great footballer and I think he'll be a great coach," Board said.
"I can't wait to play."
Board's addition to the halves depth is one of many off-season signings for CYMS.
Big names such as Dan Mortimer and Dylan Kelly have fans dreaming of a return to title contention.
"It's pretty promising and it gives you a lot to look forward to," Board said.
"We should have a very competitive side come the season.
"They've done a lot of recruiting and they've got a very similar squad to what we had a few years ago when we were really competitive. I think we'll have a very similar team that can give the competition a big shake."
Although Board has played most of his career at either half-back or five-eighth, he's tried his hand at hooker in recent years.
But regardless of where he ends up slotting in, the youngster is keen to give it his all if it helps his side have a better shot at the premiership.
One thing he can count on though, is the support of the fans.
"Because you've played for (CYMS) for so long, you know all the old boys and supporters who come in," Board added.
"You walk into the footy field and they want to see the team go well and when you are going well it makes you feel even better because the supporters are enjoying the football a lot more when you're competitive and winning games."
