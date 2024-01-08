All shook up: Elvis Express to make a small stop in Orange

THE Elvis Express will make the briefest of stops at Orange on Thursday as the train service winds its way to Parkes for this year's festival extravaganza.
The train stopped at East Fork Station in 2023 and passengers were able to get out and get a picture.
In 2019, diehard fans of The King hopped off the Elvis Express to meet members of the Bathurst community and to pose for photos.
In terms of the 2024 Elvis Express service, Transport for NSW says booked passengers will be collected at the Sydney, Strathfield, Parramatta and Penrith stations.
The service is due to arrive at Orange at 1.30pm.
It will arrive at Parkes at about 3.20pm, where a big crowd is expected to be waiting.
The theme for the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival is "Jailhouse Rock" and some of the big events will include the street parade, gospel service, markets and renewal of vows ceremony, as well as a number of performances.
THE Silver City Stiletto train service from Sydney also passes through Orange on the way to Broken Hill's Broken Heel Festival.
The colourfully decked out train is an additional one-off service to western NSW that aims to support the regional tourism event.
The journey from Bathurst to Broken Hill takes about 10 hours and stops at Blayney, Bathurst, Parkes, Condobolin, Euabalong West, Ivanhoe, Darnick and Menindee.
