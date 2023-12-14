'Tidda's Tradies' looking to close the gender gap in construction

A group of women from Canobolas Rural Tech High School and Orange High School have upskilled at TAFE NSW this year.
The indigenous teenagers were introduced to tools, safety and skills required to work in a trade over the course of five weeks.
The program is intended to address the tradie shortage across Australia and boost the number of women in the workforce, it's a collaboration between TAFE NSW Orange and VERTO.
Year 10 student at Orange High School, Janice Lawrence-Lyall, said she is considering doing a trade when she finishes school.
"I've really enjoyed this program because it's very practical and hands-on which is how I learn best," Janice said.
"We're learning skills that we can get jobs with; I particularly enjoyed the carpentry and plastering.
"I start year 11 next year, so I'm hoping to do a TVET course and get a qualification while I'm still at school."
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Construction, Sue Priest, said the program has offered the girls insight and skills in a range of different trades.
"The girls have been attending TAFE a few days a week for the past five weeks land have been exposed to carpentry, wall and ceiling lining, joinery and painting and decorating courses," Ms Priest said.
"They built a smoko chair in joinery and have gone on to paint that and will take it home with them, they have also framed up and gyprocked walls.
"As a female head teacher, it's always exciting to have female construction students so we can show them the opportunities available in what were once traditionally male industries.
"It's an opportunity to see what they do and don't like, as well as teaching them skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives."
VERTO Indigenous Leadership Program Coordinator, Mary Croaker, said it's been great to bring students from both Canobolas and Orange High School together.
The program is called "Tidda's Tradies" as Tidda is the Wiradjuri word for sister.
"Together [these] Indigenous women to learn new skills and connect with community and culture," Ms Croaker said.
"TAFE NSW is great to partner with because they offer lots of different courses and skills that the girls can take away with them.
"We've had a successful partnership with TAFE NSW for our senior group, but we wanted to involve our juniors as well which is how this program came about."
