Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

These students are brimming with 'confidence, knowledge' ... here's why

By Staff Reporters
December 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not-for-profit employment and training services provider, VERTO, has held a barista short course for Anson Street School students with disabilities in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.