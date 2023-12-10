These students are brimming with 'confidence, knowledge' ... here's why

Not-for-profit employment and training services provider, VERTO, has held a barista short course for Anson Street School students with disabilities in Orange.
Funded by the Regional Industry Education Partnerships Program, the course aimed to give students practical, hands-on experience and skills, introducing them to a non-school, adult learning environment while building confidence and employment pathways.
Thirteen participating students across years 10 and 11 who completed the course received a Statement of Attainment in hospitality, which was just the start of the benefits for participants.
"Students who completed the course were elated to receive their certificates. Their abilities, confidence, knowledge and participation within the in-school cafe has increased tenfold," Engagement Officer at Anson Street School, Liam Low, said.
"The more formal training setting provided through the course enabled students to feel more independent and engaged, with many applying for their first jobs at hospitality venues after their training.
"The program was managed exceptionally well by trainer Linda who was able to cater to a diverse range of physical and intellectual needs."
Skills learned during the course included correct personal hygiene practices, prevention of food contamination as well as extracting and serving of espresso coffee beverages with commercial equipment.
"We take immense pride in providing a versatile range of training programs, specialised to suit any organisation," VERTO CEO, Ron Maxwell said.
"The annual training for the students at Anson Street School is one of our favourite courses to run, and we not only look forward to continuing them in the future, we look forward to seeing how the graduating students put their new skills to good use in the future."
Commitment to improving learning and employment opportunities for people with disability such as this further VERTO's vision of positively transforming the lives of individuals, families and communities.
For more information about VERTO's short courses, or disability employment assistance, visit www.verto.org.au
