See who was singing along at the Orange Community Christmas Carols

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on Saturday evening, snapping away at the Orange Christmas Carols.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There was singing, dancing and swaying at the Orange Community Christmas Carols on Saturday night at the Civic Square North Court.
Performers from the Orange Regional Conservatorium and the Orange Brass Band kept crowds entertained and local food vendors kept everybody full.
Younger members of the crowd were delighted when Santa made a special visit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.