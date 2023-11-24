New Years Eve in November: Ute carrying tray full of fireworks catches fire on highway

A ute tray full of fireworks exploded on the highway on Thursday igniting a small grass fire.
The ute was on the Castlereagh Highway at Capertee.
All the fireworks in the tray vehicle exploded destroying the ute. A daytime spectacle of fireworks could be seen in the sky.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) was called at about 2pm. Four trucks and 10 firefighters responded to the scene. The explosion ignited a grass fire that spanned about 500 metres by 500 metres near the ute.
The crews were able to extinguish the fire in under an hour.
The driver of the vehicle told RFS crews the fire may have started in the engine, a spokesperson told The Central Western Daily.
Capertee is located west of the Blue Mountains, between Lithgow and Mudgee. The winds reached a top of 17 kilometres per hour on Thursday and temperature
