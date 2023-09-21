The Orange Anglican Grammar School's year 12 class of 2023 celebrated the end of their school days on Thursday night.
The class of 2023 went to Cook Park for pictures and then enjoyed their graduation ball at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
Carla Freedman was there to snap these pictures of the night.
We'll bring you all of the graduation ball pictures from 2023 as the year progresses. The OAGS grad ball was the first for this year.
