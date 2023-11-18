It's the middle of November and we're already getting bombarded with the Festive Season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The rise in popularity of Black Friday in Australia gives a certain anxiety to purchasing on-sale items before Christmas and the end of the year.
My social media algorithm seems to be working overtime to keep me scrolling shopping websites, some with wishful virtual baskets stocked for the right moment.
As the days get warmer and longer and the year seems to wind down, we're reminded to be kind to those around us.
This week The Central Western Daily wrote a story about staff in the Orange City Centre being unable to use the undercover parking during their shifts.
Staff from the centre were directed to park at the paid parking in the CBD.
The Centre Management said they're trying to manage the undercover parking so it's available for customers all day.
But it does have a bit of an "unfestive" feeling about it.
The crowds are only going to thicken around the CBD,as we inch closer to Christmas.
Our retail workers will be some of the hardest workers in the city, as everyone gets ready for another perfect Christmas.
Everyone will be clamouring to get a good carpark anywhere in Orange's city centre, workers and shoppers alike.
Let's just all try to be kind to each other, eh?
After all, tis the season.
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.