Staff working inside the Orange City Centre will be prevented from parking in the undercover section by security guards leading up to and throughout the holiday period.
A letter posted on social media and seen by the Central Western Daily revealed the details.
"There has been an increase in staff parking in the undercover carpark which is not permitted," it read.
"It is important, particularly at this time of year, that parking is made available to customers. It will only get more difficult to find a car space as it gets closer to Christmas."
The letter then suggested employees use the Ophir Car Park across the road which is run by Orange City Council.
From the week starting November 20, entry to the undercover carpark will be patrolled by Marvasti Security.
"They will be stopping each car, as they enter, to ensure staff are not parking in the carpark for work," the letter continued.
"This will include CBD workers. If you wrongfully enter, you will be re-directed to drive out the Kite St exit to find a parking space outside of the centre's car park."
It added that customers would be allowed to continue to drive through and park as normal.
When questioned about the new security measures, City Centre manager Nicole Chapman failed to clarify how the process would work for staff who also wished to shop in the centre, be it prior to and/or after their shift or in general.
"Staff are not permitted to park in the shopping centre carpark, the carpark is provided for customers," Ms Chapman said.
"We are trying to manage all-day parking to ensure customers have access to parking for their Christmas shopping.
"The entry to the carpark will be monitored, to ensure parking is made available for customers."
She added the rule would apply to all staff, including those in management roles like herself.
The letter also encouraged employees to park in Ophir carpark prior to attempting to park in the undercover area to make the process "a lot smoother".
"If every shop has say three staff members parking undercover, that equates to approx (sic) 40 per cent of the parking," it read.
"Everyone needs to make an effort do the right thing as this directly impacts all businesses in centre."
