NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway criticises absence of Great Western Highway in budget

By Matt Watson
Updated September 24 2023 - 10:13am, first published 8:30am
A fiery NSW Budget critique from former Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway has shown how much ill-feeling remains on his side of politics about the aborted Great Western Highway upgrade plans.

