With the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition washed out in Orange on Saturday, November 11, attention turns to the lower grades (READ: the real heroes).
There were some great individual performances amongst the three competitions with a certain Harvey again emerging as a star, this time as an all-rounder.
So without further ado let's get into it.
A case of what could have been for Harrison as he was forced to retire hurt on 53 off 42 deliveries.
Fortunately for his Centrals side it mattered little as they chased down CYMS' total of 170.
Equal-topping the scoring charts this week is Gander, whose 53 off 58 helped rescue Wanderers' innings after being 2-24.
They would ultimately go down to Orange City in a close game but Gander's knock lifted them to a total of 121 at Max Stewart.
Setting off in pursuit of Wanderers' total, Wasil was also there at the end as the Warriors chased it down.
He played a patient innings, scoring 39 not out off 66 balls as he helped guide City to a win taking them above their opponents on the ladder.
In scoring 43, Mitch Harvey was already in team of the week discussions but after taking 6-22 with the ball he is undoubtedly the standout.
The Spring Hill stalwart was unstoppable as the Wood Ducks continued to put the heat on CYMS in third grade.
A valiant effort in a losing team, Cole did what was asked for CYMS in their Centenary Cup game against Centrals.
The opener notched 41 off 57 balls, getting his side to 2-61 at the time of his departure, caught by Michael Owens off the bowling of Aiden Simpson.
The CYMS third grade vice captain was in fine form on Saturday, backing up his bowling with a handy knock to help the green and gold to victory.
He took 3-23 before a contribution of 20 with the bat left his side with just one more run to get to beat Centrals.
Simpson was another who made contributions with both bat and ball, this time for Centrals in Centenary Cup.
He took 2-23 and then combined with Riley Davis to help chase down CYMS' total of 170. Simpson scored 34 with the bat and helped forge a 54-run partnership to see the red and black home.
Lamb proved crucial for the Wood Ducks, taking the final three wickets to dismiss Cavaliers for 106.
He took 3-11 in total off 5.4 overs and broke the crucial 36-run partnership of Ryan Palmer and Jonathan Gordon.
Kinross are unbeaten atop the second grade ladder and when you see bowling displays like Haseler's, it's easy to see why.
The bowler tore through Cavs' batting line-up, taking 5-18 off seven hours and limiting their total to just 89, well short of Kinross' 134.
Griffith popped up at crucial times for City in second grade in their clash with Wanderers, ending with figures of 3-13.
The Penrith women's player took the opening wicket of Dean Turner, got rid of Gander after his half century and took the final wicket of an unknown player.
Also important on the other side of that match was Nayler, who proved a handful for City's batters.
Nayler took 4-39 as Wanderers fell two wickets short of victory.
