Central Western Dailysport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Opinion

Orange District Cricket Association team of the week for November 11

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 15 2023 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition washed out in Orange on Saturday, November 11, attention turns to the lower grades (READ: the real heroes).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help