Harveys dominating for Spring Hill and a contender for the worst game of the year all feature in the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) Team of the Week.
Round three was a week for the bowlers and we almost could have named a full XI of them.
But as always let's start with those who stood out, bat in hand.
No better place to start this week's team then with the highest score in the ODCA competition on the weekend.
Harvey went ballistic, scoring 146 off 131 deliveries as his Spring Hill side put Centrals to the sword.
His time at the crease involved 16 fours and seven sixes as Spring Hill put on 255 and bowled Centrals out for just 52, with Harvey taking two catches.
Almost the perfect innings from McKenna as he helped settle City's innings after they were 2-15 early on in their match against CYMS.
In scoring 98 he whacked 8 fours and six sixes (68 of his total runs), setting up a final score of 195 for the Warriors to defend.
He fell just short of a well-deserved ton at the hands of Max Richards' bowling.
From the same game and helping CYMS' run chase get off to a strong start was Wykes with a score of 69 off 88 deliveries.
The opener and vice-captain put on a 66-run partnership with Matt Baker before eventually departing at 4-130.
Cavaliers ultimately didn't need to worry too much in their match-up against Wanderers with the latter dismissed for 84 at Riawena Oval.
But batting first Cavs wanted to get off to a good start and they were handed one by Crisp, who hit 76.
His total was more than double the next best (34) and by the time he departed Cavs were well in control at 4-160.
Normally 26 won't get you in the Team of the Week but Lakshmikanth Tammineni gets an exception for his match-winning knock.
I don't think we will offend anyone by calling the third grade match up between Cavs and Gladstone as a front runner for worst game of the year.
After skittling Gladstone for 49 in 14 overs, Cavs made terribly hard work of the run chase, scraping home with 9/50 off 10 overs.
At least it meant more time at the pub after.
A great all-rounder performance from Fernando on the weekend who racked up 31 off 34 balls and took 2-18.
He certainly made his presence known at the crease batting at number six, hitting three fours and two sixes as CYMS had a solid win against City.
Will Haseler takes the cake for the best bowling figures in round three, ending with 5-12.
With Centrals chasing Kinross' total of 116, Haseler started in fine fashion by taking the first three wickets to leave his opponents sitting at 3-5
Harry Harry take a bow.
Taking 4/14 for CYMS third grade side, Harry was in fine form as he frustrated City's run chase.
The youngster took three wickets in a row towards the end of the innings to truly put the result beyond doubt.
Bettering Harry's figures by one was Hayden Busenel from Cavs thirds who took 4/13 in just 2.5 overs.
His contribution ultimately proved crucial as the men in maroon scrapped home by one wicket.
Sticking with third grade Cavs bowlers and Luke Osborn also played a big role in destroying the Gladstone line-up.
His final figures of 5-17 off five overs tell the story, chiming in at one wicket every time he handed his hat to the umpire.
We finish the round three Team of the Week as we started, with a Spring Hill player by the name of Harvey.
Many a Centrals batter will have nightmares about Riley as he took 6-22 in a devastating eight over spell.
