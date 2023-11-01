Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Opinion

ODCA Team of the Week for round three of 2023/24 season

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 1 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Harveys dominating for Spring Hill and a contender for the worst game of the year all feature in the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) Team of the Week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.