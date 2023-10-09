A hotel in Orange has been named as a finalist in two categories of the prestigious 2023 NSW Tourism Awards.
The Oriana Retro Hotel and Resort has been named a finalist in the 4-412 Star Deluxe Accommodation as well as the Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services categories.
The nod comes after managing director Espen Harbitz and his team transformed the hotel from being an under-loved and outdated 1960s three-star motel into a vibrant and sophisticated luxury escape.
"When we first purchased The Oriana here in Orange, we had a staff of seven, which included housekeepers and kitchen staff," Mr Harbitz said.
"We now have a team of 55 and growing.
"It's important to me that we always deliver fantastic service and wonderful experiences. It's also important to me that both our guests and our staff are happy. It's certainly never boring here at the Oriana."
Renamed the Oriana Retro Hotel and Resort, the hotel has a "Palm Springs vibe" and gained a reputation as "something out of the box" for regional NSW where visitors can spend the day, cocktail in hand, lounging by the pool in a cabana or enjoying lingering long lunches in the garden.
General manager Kellie Ferguson said the key to their success is the staff's commitment to providing exceptional service to guests, with a unique Oriana twist.
