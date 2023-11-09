A "suspicious" man allegedly has impersonated an emergency worker to access a private home near Orange.
The unknown individual told owners of the Mullion Creek property on Wednesday he was an RFS Group Captain conducting a bushfire inspection, despite wearing civilian clothes and driving an unmarked car.
RFS Canobolas Zone manager Brett Bowden told the Central Western Daily no such inspection had been commissioned.
"Any Rural Fire Service personnel is going to be dressed appropriately, have identification, and most likely be in an RFS vehicle," he said.
A statement from Canobolas Zone warned home owners to take extra precautions.
"If you find yourself in a similar situation please take down the vehicle rego number, ask for identification and a contact number of the district office," it said.
"Should they not be forthcoming with that information contact triple-000 and report the incident to police."
Mr Bowen said for real RFS volunteers, a dangerous bushfire season could be ahead.
"We're only at the beginning ... grassland fuels are very heavy and now quite dry because we've had three years or rainfall promoting growth," he said.
"The prospect of significant fire is pretty real ... we've been busy for the last month. With a long way to go, it's looking quite dangerous."
