A woman cried in court as she spoke of how her heart had been broken on the night she was caught high-range drink-driving between Orange and Bathurst.
Nanise Ulakai was unrepresented and had a young child with her when she appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, November 2.
The 39-year-old, of Edward Street, had pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving after she recorded a reading more than three times the legal limit.
"I'm sorry I did that, it wasn't my intention to drive," she said.
"I had an issue at home ... I was very sad and I was heart broken."
Magistrate David Day said her drink-driving reading would have been even higher when she started driving.
'You had driven about 54 kilometres on a major highway which carries passenger traffic and heavy trucks," Mr Day said.
"You know you shouldn't have driven, if you have driven from Orange it was a very high reading when you left Orange."
He said her manner of driving drew attention to her and her "speed was erratic and your manner of moving on the lines was erratic".
"I'm surprised you were driving at all."
According to documents submitted to the court, police were patrolling the Mitchell Highway at 11.40pm on October 7, 2023, when they came across Ulakai at Vittoria.
She was driving at 100km/h towards Bathurst and police noticed her car was slightly swerving within its lane and over the solid line of the road shoulder a number of times.
The car also increased and decreased its speed for no apparent reason while police were following it towards Bathurst.
According to the police, the car was at times travelling at 20km/h under the speed limit and other times it was travelling 20km/h over the speed limit.
Due to the manner of driving police stopped Ulakai for a random breath test on Bradwardine Street, West Bathurst.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where was breath tested and returned a high-range reading of 0.162.
"Miss Ulakai, that's a very high reading," Mr Day said.
"Yes, your Honour," she responded, "that wasn't my intention."
She also confirmed she was the only person in the car when she was stopped by the police.
When asked if she drinks often she said "no".
"I just want to say sorry for my mistake," Ulakai said while sniffling.
"I wasn't with a purpose of drinking to go out or to some party ... I was just heart broken and sad."
Mr Day said Ulakai had no previous criminal convictions but also noted that her manner of driving drew police attention to her.
Mr Day convicted Ulakai and gave her a two-year community correction order.
He also disqualified her driver's licence for six months and ordered to have an interlock device fitted for 24 months.
