Lincoln Dean certainly made a dramatic entrance into the world.
So much so his mother didn't even know he existed until just a few hours before his birth.
After suffering from stomach pain, Amanda Dean went to hospital and soon was told she was in labour.
Four hours later she had a healthy baby boy in her arms.
She had no idea she was even pregnant.
"It was a shock," Ms Dean said.
"A big shock.
"I just presented myself to the hospital at 7am on Friday the 13th with no signs of even having a baby or even thinking I was going to have a baby.
"It was more with stomach and abdominal pain. That's all I presented myself to hospital for.
"From there on it just got worse. They examined me and said I was three centimetres dilated and there was a head there.
"I was like ok but it was a big shock."
Ms Dean was then sent from Coolamon to Wagga Base Hospital and by the time she arrived she was seven centimetres along.
Despite not knowing she was pregnant Lincoln John Dean was born at 39 weeks, weighing almost eight pounds.
"It was a shock for myself and for everyone else," Ms Dean said.
The 30-year-old never considered the possibility she was pregnant.
Not only does she have implanted birth control but she was still getting her period. She had no morning sickness and besides from some weight gain had no other signs of being pregnant.
She put that down to an affinity for the Ganmain Bakery.
"I just thought I had gained weight," she said.
"I didn't even think there was a baby in there.
"I was always out at Ganmain and always went to the bakery.
"It was always a sausage roll, a pie or a nice croissant or cake.
"They make the best cakes and have the best pies so you can't tell me he didn't know what a Ganmain pie tasted like being fed up on them for so long."
Ms Dean even got herself checked out about six weeks before giving birth.
However she still never found out she was pregnant.
"I did present to the doctor for swollen legs, which they said was retained fluid in my legs," she said.
However it didn't stop people having their suspicions.
Most didn't say something until after her baby was born but those who did were soon shot down.
"People had a hunch or had guessed," she said.
"I just denied it saying how can I be, as I even had protection in my arm, but it still seemed to happen."
It's a big adjustment for the 30-year-old trainer-driver with harness racing providing her sole income.
Harness Racing NSW has a policy preventing pregnant women from driving track work or in races.
With Ms Dean unaware of her pregnancy she kept on going right up until Lincoln's birth.
Now needing a medical clearance to return, she's sent most of her horses to Junee trainer Trevor White.
He's already had some success with Betterthantheboyz winning at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"It gives me time to adjust and work things out from there," she said.
"Trev has two of my horses and I really appreciate it as he's always willing to take them on and I know he'll get the best out of them.
"It was good to see her get a win at Wagga since he's had her and at Leeton he got a nice cheque with Family Tree, whose form wasn't very good.
"It's good to have Trev step up."
Despite the shock of it all, Ms Dean is settling into life with a three-week-old.
She's been amazed by the support of her family and the harness racing industry with donations and gifts ensuring she had everything needed to bring Lincoln home to the house she shares with her older sister Sally.
Sally was just as surprised by the arrival of her new nephew.
"As she said I just thought she was putting on a bit of weight," she said.
"We went to Junee one afternoon and our aunty said she looked totally different in her face, that it was all swollen, so she had an idea."
While it was far from a planned pregnancy, Ms Dean has adjusted from the shock of it all.
"He's settled in quite well, he sleeps well through the night, every three to four hours he wakes up and it's always good to get into a routine with them," she said.
He's certainly sped up how she thought her life would unfold.
"I thought when I had a bit of a break from my horses or even found a partner to settle down with I would so it was a big shock but I thought it can't be too bad," Ms Dean said.
"My mum has been gone for eight years and my father probably needed a grandchild to keep him going and my pop and nan have been hoping for a great-grandchild themselves and now they've got one."
