Central West boy McCartney Sanderson overjoyed to meet Paul McCartney

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FROM Can't Buy Me Love to a mother's priceless gift, a ticket to see Sir Paul McCartney live in concert became the trip of a lifetime for a young Bathurst boy.

