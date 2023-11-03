"This is to honour Jo".
The loss of a much-loved employee at Cadia who spent her final days in one of Orange's palliative care beds has sparked a renewed push for a dedicated hospice in the city, and the cause will reach a national audience on Tuesday.
Orange Push for Palliative group will have its cause highlighted during the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.
Regional locations that hosted the Melbourne Cup during its 2023 tour across Australia were allocated a barrier, with Victoria Racing Club (VRC) chairman Neil Wilson assisting in the official proceedings.
Cadia gold was used to make this year's cup and representatives from Newcrest were on hand to select a charity to benefit from a $50,000 prize should the horse that jumps from barrier 24 - the barrier Orange was drawn - wins the great race at Flemington.
Newcrest selected the Orange Push for Palliative group following the loss of Joanne Morrison, who died in the city's palliative care unit this year.
"She was a young woman with two young kids and she was loved by everyone," Orange Push for Palliative president Jenny Hazelton said.
"She sadly died in palliative care and her family has been determined to fund-raise for us. They've done a phenomenal job. There really has been a groundswell of support since then and so many have been determined to help in any way they can.
"Cadia could do so much or so little, but they put us forward for this chance ... and we're thrilled to bits.
Residents of Deloraine in regional Tasmania drew barrier 11, the most successful barrier in Cup history with nine winners so far. The Motor Neurone Disease Association of Tasmania to receive the cash prize should their horse win.
Kangaroo Island in South Australia and its nominated charity Royal Flying Doctors Service (SA/NT) will be hoping for the best on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day after drawing barrier 18, while Mount Isa and and the Royal Flying Doctor Service will jump from barrier 1.
The Ballarat Foundation, in Victoria, will be cheering for the horse in barrier 19 to add to previous Lexus Melbourne Cup success stories with 2015 Cup-winning jockey and Cup Tour regular Michelle Payne OAM also calling Ballarat home.
Thargomindah in Queensland will be hoping the winning horse jumps from their selected barrier 15 to help raise funds for Drought Angels after experiencing prolonged drought. While Orange in New South Wales drew the widest gate for Push for Palliative, selecting barrier number 24.
"There's little old us next to some great causes across the country," Mrs Hazelton said.
She added this nod was about more than just a shot at winning $50,000. She said it was invaluable to the push for palliative movement to know the community was behind it.
"Speaking to Nicole Morris (from Cadia), she said getting behind the cause was a no-brainer," Mrs Hazelton said.
"It's so great to see everyone behind the push for palliative care services. We're moving towards a hospice, and we want that free-standing unit with 12 beds. We're thrilled."
VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said the club was looking forward to welcoming the 24 national sweep representatives to Flemington on Tuesday.
"We can't wait to congratulate the winning town and see which charity this year's donation goes towards," he said.
The Melbourne Cup toured Cadia in April this year. The VRC undertakes a tender process every year to appoint a mining company to source the gold for its extraordinary 18-carat gold trophy, and Newcrest won that in 2023.
"Produced and refined locally near Sydney, each element of the 1.65-kilogram trophy is meticulously handcrafted over 250 hours with every curve, angle and dimension within 1/10 of a millimetre of the original design," a statement from Newcrest said.
Vauban is the early Cup favourite with the TAB. The barrier draw for the 2023 Melbourne Cup is on Saturday, November 4.
Barrier 24, the barrier Orange Push for Palliative has drawn, hasn't had a Melbourne Cup winner in the last 40 years.
