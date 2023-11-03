If you're a real estate fanatic, you'd know about Rosedale Farm.
The eight bedroom, two story property on Ophir Road sold for $1.8 million six years ago, making it one of the top sellers in the 2800 postcode for 2017.
Since then, interior stylist (and arguably Orange's biggest influencer) Steve Cordony and his partner Mike Booth have transformed the 49 hectare property.
The Central Western daily was given a peak inside Rosedale Farm an the transformation from the property in the video (above) is breathtaking.
Before the couple bought the farm they had been in the market for three and a half years. After a weekend in the region a friend sent them the advertisement about Rosedale.
"After not having spent any time in Orange, we spent a weekend while visiting Rosedale and instantly fell in love with the community. The culture, the café and restaurant culture and climate drew us to Orange," the interior stylist said.
His career sees him and partner, Mr Booth, split their time between Orange and a "more contemporary but similar feel" apartment in Sydney.
Mr Cordony has hosted interior styling masterclasses at the farm to much success.
"The Masterclass was born out of Covid and wanting to bring my digital medium to life, which seems to have resonated with my audience. We now run them two to three times per year which has become my favourite part of my business," he said.
"We also opened up our guest houses at the start of the year which has been amazing to be able to share not only the farm but also bring people to one of the most special parts of NSW."
