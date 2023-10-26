Steve Cordony started as an intern at lifestyle magazine Belle 16 years ago. Now, he's a successful interior stylist with a cult following and owner of one of the regions most stylish homes, Rosedale.
Mr Cordony and his partner Michael (Mike) Booth have restored the entire property over the last six years and now call Orange home.
Before they bought Rosedale, however, Mr Cordony and Mr Booth had been looking for a farm for three and a half years.
"Mike and I had spent some time on a friend's farm just outside of Orange, who sent the ad for Rosedale.,"he said.
"After not having spent any time in Orange, we spent a weekend while visiting Rosedale and instantly fell in love with the community. The culture, the café and restaurant culture and climate drew us to Orange."
Mr Cordony tries to spend as much time Orange as possible and has many favourite restaurants and cafes he frequents when he's in town.
"I have so many favourite spots. Grocer and Co for our groceries, The Sonic and The White Place for homewares, Groundstone, Byng Street and Bills for brunch and coffees," he said.
"The Union Bank is our fave spot for dinner or lunch as is the incredible Printhie Winery for a special degustation lunch by Jack Brown who were just awarded their first ever hat. Raku Izakaya and Mr Lims are our other frequent haunts."
His career sees him and partner, Mr Booth, split their time between Orange and a "more contemporary but similar feel" apartment in Sydney.
Mr Cordnoy has come a long way since his interning days at Belle. He became the interior design editor and styled for a variety of different clients.
"Being able to create different stories and concepts editorially and interpret various briefs allowed me to build a creative DNA that has allowed me to tell stories through styling," he said.
"I love being able to transform a space and add soul and personality to any space through styling."
The Instagram sensation has amassed 608,000 followers at time of publication and says his success on the platform comes from sharing his knowledge.
"Sharing as much knowledge and tips I can through digital mediums builds an engaged audience. I use the latest iPhone to create the majority of our content, along with Manfrotto tripod and Rhode accessories," Mr Cordony said.
The experienced designer shares his wisdom in masterclasses hosted at Rosedale.
"The Masterclass was born out of Covid, wanting to bring my digital medium to life, which seems to have resonated with my audience. We now run them two to three times a year which has become my favourite part of my business," Mr Cordony said.
"We also opened up our guest houses at the start of the year which has been amazing to be able to share, not only the farm, but also bring people to one of the most special parts of NSW."
For budding designers though, Mr Cordony has a tip for this Summer.
"There will be a lot of earthy neutrals, accented with a pop of singular colour, which will be more tonal," he said.
"There is also a shift to more romantic and decorative interiors, a shift away from very paired back interiors, as we create homes that feel layered and tell stories more than ever before."
