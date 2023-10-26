Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Steve Cordony, interior stylist and Rosedale farm owner

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
October 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Steve Cordony started as an intern at lifestyle magazine Belle 16 years ago. Now, he's a successful interior stylist with a cult following and owner of one of the regions most stylish homes, Rosedale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.