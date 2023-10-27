Demolition plans for the Lords Place revamp have been revealed.
Under a draft timeline sent to business owners on Friday, the controversial installations would be largely torn out over three consecutive weekends.
All trees, four bins, one pot plant, disabled parking spots, and the dining decks in front of Creme and Nimrods would be retained.
Estimated costs for demolition are unknown. A note says commencement is "subject to engagement of an asphalt contractor".
If business owners on the street support the plan it would come before Orange City Council at its November 6 meeting for approval.
All seating and deck railing would be removed on the first Sunday under the plan. Street closure will not be required.
Dining decks, shade structures, and street furniture on the east side would be removed the following weekend. The same work for the west side would be completed seven days later.
Asphalt patching, line markings, and reinstatement of angled parking will take place at night on Monday and Tuesday afterwards.
Businesses have been contacted for their views on the proposed timeline.
Council voted 9-2 to demolish the $1.58 million revamp at its meeting on October 3, 2023.
Some councillors have since expressed annoyance at delays in carrying out the work.
"I can't see why it hasn't started. The resolution was very clear," Cr Kevin Duffy told the Central Western Daily on October 21.
"Putting it in, the [work began] within 12 hours ... which didn't give us time to have a rescission motion.
"Most of the stuff can be gone within a half a day. They can do it in the middle of the night like they did last time."
Works have proven controversial since being approved on October 18, 2022. Many business owners told the Central Western Daily at the time further consultation had been promised immediately prior to tree removals.
In September almost every business on the street signed a petition requesting an independent investigation, and exploration into the viability of demolishing the installations.
