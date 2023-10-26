Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Teenager accused of break ins and crashing stolen Audi faces Orange Children's Court

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 13-year-old boy who was part of a group that went joyriding in two stolen Audis in Orange has been refused bail in Orange Children's Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.