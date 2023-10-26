Chris Minns has had over 200 days in the hot seat since winning the 2023 state election - Labor's first election win in NSW in 12 years.
The Labor leader has been premier for 215 days, as of October 26, 2023, and has had plenty on his plate, no doubt.
But he's yet to venture to the Central West to speak to those devastated by floods in the Cabonne shire.
In fact, the only person to land in Eugowra has been the minister for regional NSW, Tara Moriarty. The Central Western Daily has previously quizzed Ms Moriarity on a throng of issues plaguing water management and recovery specific to regional NSW, however she often refers the questions to different ministers. It makes you wonder whether her visit to Eugowra in June made any difference at all?
The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese indicated he is eager to visit the region again following an invitation to Eugowra by Member for Calare Andrew Gee in early September.
Mr Albanese said he'd also endeavour to bring the Premier with him. So far though, nothing from Mr Minns. The CWD understands Member for Orange Phil Donato has also reached out to Mr Minns to come to his electorate, which the Premier has expressed a desire to do.
The CWD touched base with Mr Minns' office this week to see if there were plans to tour the region in the lead-up to the 12 month anniversary of the deadly floods.
The CWD asked to speak to the Premier directly, but a statement was provided by a spokesperson.
"The Premier has met with and held multiple conversations about recovery with the Member for Orange Phil Donato, and the Premier has welcomed his steadfast advocacy for his community," it reads.
"In the September state budget the NSW Government committed $150 million to a Community Restoration Flood Fund to support disaster impacted communities in the Northern Rivers and Central West."
Here's a rundown on where Mr Minns has been and what's caught his attention - topics includ a popular children's TV character, Taylor Swift's world tour and the NRL grand final - in the five weeks since Mr Albanese's pledge to get back to Cabonne.
The premier was at Kogarah to help Lindy Burney on the Voice to Parliament trail.
Mr Minns was also sighted at Allianz Stadium to unveil the Cathy Freeman Stand, which is the first stand at a major stadium in NSW to be named after a woman.
More Voice to Parliament support from the premier. He posted to Facebook: "Because if not this, then what? and if not now, then when?". He was at a rally to show his support.
Mr Minns posted about the Sydney Marathon.
A big day for the new Labor government: Budget day.
Mr Minns writes: "And with that, our first budget has been delivered - a budget that rebuilds our essential services.
"All while tackling out of control Liberal debt, confronting the housing crisis and ensuring we have reliable, secure and renewable energy. Getting our state back on track won't be easy, but we're working around the clock to do just that."
The premier announces capped tolls, the fast-tracking of the building of 1400 affordable homes across NSW and the locations of 100 new publicly run preschools.
We're bringing on 1000 new apprentices and trainees over the next four years to help keep services that keep the state running - like transport, water, and cyber-security. This is what our future workforce looks like.
Mr Minns meets with Sue-Ellan and Marino Vasilou at Cure Café in South Hurstville, founders of the Little Legs Foundation.
In 2017, their daughter Alegra lost her battle with brain cancer - she was just six years old.
The Little Legs Foundation has worked with more than 100 cafes across Sydney to host Coffee for a Cure - a celebration of her memory and an opportunity to raise awareness of childhood brain cancer.
The premier gives a birthday shout-out to Centre Point Tower.
Free opal cards for bus drivers announced.
The premier makes a trip to flood impacted areas in the state's north.
"I'm in Lismore today, and I wanted to give you an update on the flood recovery effort," he posted to Facebook.
He says there are no simple fixes for flood-affected homes in the Northern Rivers, but declares it's the people of that region that know best "not politicians in Sydney".
Mr Minns then announces a $5 million investment in Resilient Lismore, a community group that'll help restore homes across the Northern Rivers.
He confirmed Janelle Saffin - the Labor member for Lismore, Deputy Government Whip and Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Recovery - need much more support to recover from the flooding.
"I have heard that loud and clear - and I'm here to say, this is just the beginning. We're standing with you, and we're in this for the long haul," Mr Minns said in his post.
The premier was on deck as two new ministers were sworn in - a new Minister for TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan and Minister Courtney Houssos takes on the Domestic Manufacturing portfolio.
He also announces the new motorway connecting the new Western Sydney Airport to Sydney roads will be toll-free when it opens.
Spruiks the state's first fully accessible hot-air balloon in the Hunter Valley. Mr Minns also honours police remembrance day.
Travelled to the state's south to where he spent the day at the Deni Ute Muster with Helen Dalton MP and "it was quite a sight", the premier posted.
"Thousands of revheads and their families get together every year for a day of driving competitions, live music, and, well, Utes."
The premier congratulates Penrith on the club's NRL grand final win. However, he was criticised in the lead-up to the grand final for backing the Brisbane Broncos.
Mr Minns stood alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to meet the NSW Rural Fire Service first responders battling the fires across the far south coast of NSW.
"We'll continue to support emergency responders fighting against the fires," he said.
Mr Minns catches up with former Premier Dom Perrottet to spruik the start of the NBL season and the Sydney Kings.
Mr Minns was in Adelaide to talk to the country's Premiers and Chief Ministers on health reform on areas like primary care, Emergency Departments, Telehealth, bed block and health workforce issues.
Posts a social media birthday shout out to Australia's oldest man, from NSW.
Touches on the state's transport access program which is designed to help improve safety and access at NSW's stations. He said "Redfern Station has really turned it on today with its new concourse makeover".
Confirms construction is underway on the Gidjuum Gulganyi Walk, a new 39km walk stretching from Mount Jerusalem National Park to Minyon Falls.
It's the start of the HSC, and the premier wishes the thousands of students across NSW set to sit the first of their final HSC exams all the best.
Mr Minns attends a Israel Vigil, to stand with NSW's Jewish community.
Another Voice to Parliament post from Mr Minns: "It's a chance for a better future ... let's do this". Also a birthday shout-out to Taronga Zoo, Sydney
It's the day of the referendum, and Mr Minns completes three Voice to Parliament posts. He voted in Barton, the seat of Linda Burney. The third post says it's time to respect the "no" decision.
The premier takes the chance to congratulate "my parliamentary colleague and mate, Linda Burney" after he Voice to Parliament push ultimately fails.
"I've said it before - Linda is a giant of the movement, and her actions will be felt for years to come," he said.
The premier confirms a newly hatched penguin chick has been spotted off the coast of south east NSW.
After seven years of renovations, Sydney's IMAX theatre is now open, the Premier confirms.
"And I hear it's opened just in time to screen the new Taylor Swift concert," the premier says of the second largest screen in Australia.
Mr Minns posts: *Cue the Bluey theme*
The state releases a special line of birth certificates with Bluey, Bandit, Chilli and Bingo for you and your kids.
He also confirms one of the state's most iconic ferries, the Queenscliff, which carried thousands of passengers every day from Manly to Circular Quay and back, right up until its retirement, is almost ready to return to service after some repairs.
Mr Minns confirms NSW will host Unite Round, and it'll be the first leagues of any sport to celebrate a full men's and women's round in a single city.
He also announces Sydney's newest metro station will honour the traditional custodians of the land - the Gadigal People.
Gadigal Railway Station will be located at the Southern end of Sydney's CBD beneath Pitt and Castlereagh, and will open in 2024.
Mr Minns returned to the site of the horrific Greta bus crash, where he said it was "an absolute privilege" to lay flowers in honour of the 10 lives lost to the Greta bus crash.
Also announces Moore Park Golf Course will be transformed into a huge new public park. Around 20 hectares of land is flagged for the transformation.
Mr Minns' first two posts about the Central West also land on October 22 - the first in reference to the peregrine falcon chicks at Charles Sturt University and then touched on the relaunch of the Zig Zag railway at Lithgow.
