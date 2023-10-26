Tiny houses could become mainstream in regional NSW.
That's according to cabins.com owner Steven Riley, who's in Orange this week to spruik the modular micro residences.
Alongside the rise of AirBNB, Mr Riley says new rules allowing farmers to build up to six rentals without council approval has seen a sales explosion in regional NSW.
"That's why these are so popular now," he told the Central Western Daily from the kitchen of a display home at Australian National Field Days.
Kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, living areas, plumbing systems, and rooftop-solar power connected to a battery storage system are available.
Costs start from about $13,000 plus installation. Fully kitted-out variants can exceed $70,000.
"These were made originally for grandparents. We're not dying anymore. I'm 53 and should be at home smoking a pipe waiting to die, but instead I'm out playing footy," Mr Riley said.
"All the retirement homes are full ... so we sell them everywhere. Everyone needs accommodation."
In the Orange region more than 500 temporary residences are registered with AirBNB. Many are freestanding backyard flats.
The cabins.com display was one of hundreds showing off new technology and products at this year's Australian National Field Days, near Borenore. The event runs till Saturday.
