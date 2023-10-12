Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Calare MP Andrew Gee calls for no 'nastiness' in Voice debate

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 12 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee has called recent acts of vandalism "disappointing" as the final opportunity to vote in the Voice referendum nears.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.