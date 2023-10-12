Voting locations for this weekend's Voice referendum in Orange and surrounds are locked in.
About a dozen schools and community halls in town are hosting ballot boxes. Sites are also confirmed for Molong, Lucknow, Nashdale, Spring Hill, Cudal, Milthorpe and Blayney.
The Voice referendum aims to enshrine constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians and establish a body to advise the federal parliament on Aboriginal affairs including health, education, jobs, and housing.
Proponents say this will advance national reconciliation and improve efforts to tackle indigenous issues by providing a direct line of communication between communities and legislators.
Sceptics primarily say the federal body would be a top-heavy bureaucracy unable to effectively represent people "on the ground."
Polls will be open between 8am and 6pm on Saturday, October 14. Early voting is available at Orange Function Centre.
The full list of voting sites are listed below:
