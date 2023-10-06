Unlike Napoleon at 'Waterloo', or so the song goes, organisers of Trundle's much-loved ABBA festival haven't surrendered in the face of three years of cancellations.
On Saturday, October 14, Australia's only ABBA festival will make a much-anticipated comeback with over eight hours of non-stop music, entertainment and fun.
"We are delighted to be hosting the Trundle ABBA Festival this year as we were all very disappointed at having to cancel the event last year," recently retired mayor of the Parkes Shire Ken Keith said.
"We have secured some of the best acts in live music and are thrilled to have Bjorn Again headlining.
"Trundle is the home of the ABBA Festival, and we can't wait to light up the streets with music and glitter once again."
In 2022, the Parkes Shire Council made the "heart breaking, yet sensible" decision to cancel the festival due to severe wet weather forecast. This meant the shire was unable to get insurance for the event and had to refund all tickets.
It was the third year in a row the festival had to be cancelled, the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parkes Shire Council decided to 'Take a Chance' on delivering the 2022 festival after being approached by the former event organisers Gary and Ruth Crowley to take over.
"The ABBA Festival had eight great years prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation we find ourselves in is incredibly disappointing," Cr Keith said.
"Especially given how hard the council's events team had worked over recent months to plan a terrific revival for the festival."
But the town of just over 300 is excited to see the 'Money! Money! Money!' rolling in again when ABBA fans from across the country arrive for the 2023 event.
Headlining the day packed full of family-friend entertainment is Bjorn Again, the world's number one ABBA tribute band. The Melbourne-based group has been emulating ABBA and entertaining audiences since 1988.
For attendees who fancy themselves a 'Dancing Queen', Disco Revolution will be spinning classics from the 70s and 80s.
Also performing on the day will be the Blues Brothers Re-Booted, who will entertain with their soul, rhythm and blues set, and Parkes trio Amitie, back by popular demand to harmonise with sweet sounds from the 50's, 60's and 70's.
The Trundle ABBA Festival will run from 12:00pm to 9:15pm at Berryman Park, Trundle. Tickets cost $80 for adults (or $90 on the day) and $45 for youth aged 11 to 17. Entrance for under 10s is free.
To buy tickets or more find information about the event visit the Trundle ABBA Festival website.
