Launching an all-new specialist women's health service, an Orange-based doctor will soon include pinpointed transgender care as a determined bid to break barriers and "archaic" country views.
After a decade of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) rounds herself, the 42-year-old mother and doctor is well-versed in scarce access and demand in the women's health department.
Rushed appointments rarely address issues properly, which is why Dr Gabrielle Staniforth crafted a specific space for people to unpack it all and gave birth in 2023 to her third child, The Papillon Clinic.
"It's really, really hard for GPs to deliver this kind of complete, all-encompassing model of care we're pushed into and to do that in a real timely and empathetic way," Dr Staniforth said.
"The majority of women we're seeing present are coming through in droves and it's a frustrating system for everyone involved, where it's not in line with really addressing issues that are deserving of being heard, believed, and then properly treated.
"I don't want to see patients quickly and then be straight onto the next. I want to do a good job of listening to and validating peoples' stories; for however long it takes."
The service covers everything from menopause, vulval dermatology, and facial aesthetics is simply the beginning of it all for the doctor, who will open up transgender-specific care from December.
A "country girl" her whole life, it's a specialised area she's hell-bent on offering and making work, saying outdated attitudes have always hit non-urban areas harder.
"I'll be the first one to put my hand up and say I'm naive, as are a lot of Australians, around gender-affirming care and we need to do better," she said.
"Regionally, we're so scared of giving people this care and there's no reason why we shouldn't at least offer a space where people feel heard and believed.
"This is a massive generalisation, but I know country folk and they're a little bit archaic in terms of how they view the world and their acceptance of people around gender.
"I want to push those boundaries and say 'hang on, everyone deserves to be exactly who they are and feel nothing other than good about it."
This defying-the-odds view circles back to the doctor's personal values, being: I hear you, I believe you, and I want to help you.
Experiencing doubt or fear surrounding her skills and abilities from time to time, it's also a blessing in disguise to keep her purpose well-lit.
We need to be better at talking freely and it's really hard, because there's still a lot of embarrassment and shame around health issues.- Dr Gabrielle Staniforth on social and cultural stigmas still looming for women's health and transgender-focused care.
"I suffer from moments of imposter syndrome and a lack of confidence, but I just had to do this because the demand is there, and certainly here in the Central West," she said.
"The biggest thing for me to combat it is to remember why I'm doing it, where women can come forward and help each other and to provide better, easier health access for people and hopefully expedite diagnoses.
"We need to be better at talking freely and it's really hard, because there's still a lot of embarrassment and shame around health issues."
Asked if she considers herself a leader, Dr Staniforth says leading isn't the goal.
Move your goalposts and honour yourself, because if it doesn't feel good, then don't do it.- Dr Gabrielle Staniforth on self-inflicted pressures across the board for women.
Simply wishing to support women in an array of journeys, she wants individuals to feel empowered.
"Do I want to start a revolution? No," she said, "but do I want to make a difference to one person's life, every day? Yes.
"I guess standing up in front and being that person putting my hand up and talking about it, then I'll be in that role; whatever it's called."
For more information on Dr Staniforth's all-new venture, head online to The Papillon Clinic website, with the hub currently based out of Pinnacle Dermatology at 272 Anson Street, Orange.
"Move your goalposts and honour yourself, because if it doesn't feel good, then don't do it," the doctor added.
"And make time to go and look at your vulva, because it's bloody beautiful; it's fabulous."
