'We need to be better': Why Orange doctor Gabrielle Staniforth started The Papillon Clinic

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated October 5 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:00pm
Launching an all-new specialist women's health service, an Orange-based doctor will soon include pinpointed transgender care as a determined bid to break barriers and "archaic" country views.

