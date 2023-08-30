What better way to get blokes foraging for thousands of nappy donations than through a car show to honour the role of being a dad.
A whole host of fathers jumped on board with The Nappy Collective (TNC) and its #dadschangenappiestoo movement - a drive part of the country's only non-profit charity organisation to collect and redistribute nappies to families in crisis.
Heading up a keen team of blokes in the Central West, director of local car club, Tetnis Industries, BJ Barrett said its members were eager to get involved.
They threw a big Drive For Dads day on Saturday, August 26, raking in more than 2400 nappies.
"The crew were all too happy to donate a portion of the yearly club [registration] funds to buy nappies to support a great cause like this, because they can see where the funds go and that we're helping local families who might be doing it tough," Mr Barrett said.
"Particularly single dads, or providers for their family who might be too proud to ask for help for things like affording nappies."
Another member, Darcy Garlick (gladly) grabbed the opportunity to snap a cool photo of his daughter, Isla Garlick, in a ute tray surrounded by the donated loot.
And he'd do it again, with the core of the cause a rewarding and valuable one in his eyes, too.
"A lot of us are dads and know just how expensive nappies can be, along with everything else," Mr Garlick said.
"If by donating some nappies it means perhaps some families can afford to buy their other kids a birthday present or new boots for sport, then it's all worth it."
With infants needing around six to eight (disposable) nappy changes a day, and newborns anywhere from 10 to 12 for the same, TNC is aiming to collect 400,000 nappies worldwide in the lead-up to Father's Day.
The #dadschangenappiestoo was launched to highlight the crucial role that father's can play in care-giving, with TNC data from 2020 showing that one in five Aussie households were made up of single father families.
To support the Father's Day Collective to September 3 in Orange, head to TNC for your nearest collection point.
For those who can't make a drop-off, the charity is also accepting financial donations.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.