Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Community

Car club dads drive more than 2400 nappies into Father's Day Collective

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
August 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What better way to get blokes foraging for thousands of nappy donations than through a car show to honour the role of being a dad.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.