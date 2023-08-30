The 2023 Orange Wine Festival is returning with a month-long program.
The festival will run from September 29 to October 29 with the highly-anticipated event promising to celebrate the region's cool-climate wine and wine culture, attracting connoisseurs, enthusiasts, and travellers as well as local wine lovers.
It will also showcase the diverse array of vineyards.
Orange Region Vigneron Association president Tom Ward said the festival is an opportunity to showcase the work that local winemakers and vignerons are putting into their wines.
"The quality of the latest vintages are testament to that," he said.
"We continue to see the evolution of world class wines from the Orange Wine Region."
Orange360 general manager Ned Sweetapple also hopes to entice visitors to the region by the event taking place in spring.
"This year's Orange Wine Festival is all about colour and taste and we're thrilled to offer such a diverse program to entice visitors to the region," she said.
"There are so many good things to enjoy in spring, our regions latest wine offerings, paired together with fresh local produce and great dining, art, culture, and music."
The popular night markets will take place at Robertson Part on September 29.
Winemakers and vignerons will be there with the award-winning wines, which can be paired with cuisine prepared by local local chefs and cooks.
There will also be local music and long communal tables.
Children's catering and activities will be on site.
Entry for children under 16 is free, adults are $10.
On October 14, this event will give wine lovers a chance to taste and be their own judge on the line-up of all wines entered into the Orange Wine Show, including the trophy and medal winners.
Walk through the altitude of cool-climate wines of the Orange region during this event on October 28.
The event will take place at Lake Canobolas and will include wine and food stations leading to music, more wine and food at the lakeside.
Take a spring afternoon ramble through the vineyards on Boree Lane on October 7.
Meet winemakers and vignerons, try wines matched to local food.
After meeting in Orange, the ramble begins at Stockman's Ridge and heads across country to the vineyards of Carillion, Strawhouse and Canobolas-Smith.
Watch the NRL grand final on a five-metre LED screen TV at the Schoolhouse Cellar Door on October 7.
There will be live music, raffles and NRL royalty in attendance.
Allen "Robbo" Robinson of Footy Show fame will return to MC an All-Star player panel in the lead up to the big game.
Guests can also mingle with some of the game's biggest names and hear some of their untold stories.
This is an all-inclusive afternoon includes bus transfers to and from town, a full buffet dinner and drink vouchers. There are limited tickets available to this event so don't miss out!.
For more information and tickets to Orange Wine Festival events, visit www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Wine-Festival.
