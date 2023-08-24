Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business
Watch

Orange CosMedic Collective's Hayley Shiels up for Outstanding Young Business Leader

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first face people see behind the desk, Hayley Shiels has been a proud fixture of Orange's CosMedic Collective hub for the past two years.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.