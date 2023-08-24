The first face people see behind the desk, Hayley Shiels has been a proud fixture of Orange's CosMedic Collective hub for the past two years.
Practice manager at the medical clinic for 18 months, the 24-year-old said she prefers flying under the radar.
But that'll be a little difficult now, considering she's up for Outstanding Young Business Leader in the 2023 Business Orange Awards, and for the second year in a row.
"I'm up against all of these like-minded, wonderful women who I know and think so highly of," she said.
"So, it was a surprise to make the finalist list, but I'm mainly flattered to be a name up there with some really beautiful people in business."
The running joke in the office is that the former Macquarie Medi Spa employee "came with the business" when CosMedic took over the Byng Street digs.
Outside of her now-managing role there, Miss Shiels wears many hats around the clinic - from administration, marketing and human resources, to name a few.
Along with being a right-hand lady for owner Kylie Duncan, Miss Shiels also runs her own social media side hustle called Sage Social Marketing.
A name inspired by her beloved Dachshund puppy, this ultra-busy schedule is why Miss she coins one of her weekend days with another special title.
"I love going to the gym with my best mates or sister, I'm a very routine person during the week, but Sundays are my 'want days' where I get to recharge my batteries," she said.
"Sometimes it includes getting a massage, other times it's sitting with my puppy and reading a book. It's my own happy time
"And I love reading so much that I don't have a TV, I have a library instead."
A die-hard fantasy novel fan, Miss Shiels loved ancient history and business studies back in her MacKillop College days in Bathurst.
I get the best of every world here; and that's what makes Orange feel like home.- Former Bathurst resident, Haley Shiels on working and living in the colour city.
Though, since moving to Orange in 2021, she now considers the colour city her permanent home.
She's even managed to accrue some extra relatives.
"[My boss] is pretty much my Orange mother, her parents have become like my grandparents, and her kids are basically my adopted siblings now," Miss Shiels said.
"I love picking them up from school and I'm not even a parent there, but I feel so connected with other parents in the community.
"I get the best of every world here; and that's what makes Orange feel like home."
