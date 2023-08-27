A decision on whether Orange or Bathurst will be chosen as the location for a new multi-million dollar greyhound track is "imminent".
For months, Member for Orange Phil Donato has backed the Colour City as the ideal location for a greyhound racing centre of excellence as opposed to its Central West neighbour.
During a meeting of the NSW Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, August 23, Mr Donato asked for an update on how negotiations were going following the destruction of Bathurst's track during the 2022 floods.
"Can the minister update the House what the NSW Government and Greyhound Racing NSW are doing to progress and support this much-needed facility," he said.
The minister in which the member for Orange was referring to was David Harris, Minister for Gaming and Racing.
Mr Harris spoke for a little less than two minutes as he addressed the question.
"In regards to the Orange site, I note and applaud the councillors from Orange City Council who in March this year, voted to back the use of the former trotting track for greyhound racing," he said.
"The rehabilitation and use of this land in Orange for greyhound racing has been estimated to provide a $20 million boost to local economy and local jobs."
He added that Greyhound Racing NSW and the Greyhound, Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association were in active negotiations with both Orange and Bathurst councils, about the centre of excellence.
"However, I note this is a commercial decision by the relevant organisations and there is sensitivities with commenting publicly about the progress of those negotiations," he said.
"I look forward to receiving an update on the centre of excellence proposal in due course. I understand that that decision may be imminent."
Mr Harris noted there had been $30 million dollars committed for conditional grants to fund improvements for track safety and "greyhound welfare" across the state.
"We're committed to delivering an industry that is safe and puts animal welfare first," he said.
Bathurst Council has also remained tight-lipped about the future of the racing facility.
The city's mayor, Robert Taylor said that while council "strongly supports" the development of a greyhound centre of excellence in Bathurst, details of any discussions were confidential.
