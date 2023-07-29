Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Exclusive

Charges laid after off-field brawl at Forbes' Spooner Oval

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 29 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Group 11 icon and one of the stars of the Peter McDonald Premiership are among those hit with suspensions following the off-field brawl at Forbes' Spooner Oval.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.