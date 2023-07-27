You've heard of the Lithgow Panther but what about the Mudgee Tiger?
Footy fans will definitely spot some black and gold on Saturday, when Mudgee Dragons transform into the Tigers for one week only.
The club is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 premiership when they host Orange Hawks at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex.
Back then they were known as the Tigers and in a nod to those glory days the red and white garb will be left in the locker with the side to don a Balmain-esque black V on a gold background.
Former Mudgee player, captain and coach Elwyn Lang remembered the 1973 decider primarily for the muddy conditions it was played in as the Tigers beat Coonamble Bears.
He said the old boys day on Saturday will be an homage to the Mudgee teams of the seventies who won three premierships in Group 14 before their move to Group 10.
"Never seen anything like it but we won 8-6, two tries and a field goal. It was pretty hard going I tell you," he said.
"It's 50 years obviously but also at that time we made the final in 1974, won again in 1975 and 1976 so it really was a golden era for Mudgee rugby league.
"We had a lot of really good young blokes coming through and they stuck around for a few years.
"The old boys are going to present the Tigers jerseys to the current team for the game on Saturday.
"Ron Gallagher, who was one of our nemesis back in the day at Dunedoo Swans, is coming down to speak as well."
Mudgee eventually chose another moniker when they were admitted into Group 10 ahead of the 1978 season.
Lang, who captained-coached them that year, recalled how it came about.
"We had to change to the Dragons when we moved to Group 10 because of Oberon Tigers," Lang said.
"It was quite funny, we had a vote in 1977. There were 21 votes and it was 10-all to be Roosters or Dragons.
"I put my hand up for the Dragons because I was a Roosters man you see."
In addition to the excitement around the reunion, the first grade fixture is shaping as one of the season's more intriguing match-ups.
Mudgee has been far and away the strongest and most consistent Group 10 side in 2023.
While their overall premiership dreams face resistance in the form of Dubbo CYMS, they have remained safely atop the Group 10 ladder as other clubs fight amongst themselves.
Hawks meanwhile have put together a run of four straight victories and now sit second with a finals spot all but secured.
They pushed Mudgee all the way 20-18 back in round four at Wade Park but that Dragons side was missing talisman Clay Priest, who has since returned to the starting side after overcoming a knee injury.
A win for the home side will secure the minor premiership while a Hawks upset will all but guarantee them a double chance.
