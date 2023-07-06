Richard Learmonth is a fine dining chef based in Orange. The experienced chef creates bespoke dinging experiences and events using produce from around the region. He has a passion for fresh, local produce. You can follow him on Instagram here.
In Orange we're blessed with terrific regional produce with which to cook at home.
Likewise, if we want to go out and enjoy somebody else cooking for us we have a wide range of great dining options.
But sometimes circumstances dictate that it's takeaway time.
Whether we're time poor, low on social energy, or just keen on eating from the comfort of the couch we have no shortage of tasty takeaway treats to pick from.
There's no need to succumb to the multinational chain franchises when we have so many great local businesses producing much better food.
Here's a short non-exhaustive list of some of my favourite things to take home and munch on.
We're truly lucky to have this world class bakery in Orange and everything they sell is a delight to take home.
Besides the bread and pastries, the freshly made sandwiches are outstanding and I'm addicted to the fat and juicy sausage rolls.
But if you really want to level up your takeaway game the heat and eat meals prepared by skilled chefs are a cut above.
Meatballs in tomato sugo, goat curry, or classic mac and cheese are all standouts in a regularly revolving cast of delicious dishes that just need to be warmed and devoured.
Australia's love affair with South East Asian cuisine is well established but one nation that's been somewhat under-appreciated is the Philippines.
Thankfully that's changing because Pinoy food is uniquely exciting and delicious, reflecting a diverse and rich national story.
Shymigriel Asian and Australian Cuisine have recently relocated to Gateway Crescent and their small team cook some of the tastiest food in town.
Traditional fare such as braised chicken adobo and pork humba are a taste sensation, while I just can't go past the sticky glazed barbecue pork skewers with java rice.
The Mills are open for dine-in and takeaway from breakfast to dinner offering a wide range of cuisine.
I'm certainly partial to their fish and chips as well as the roast pork and gravy roll but for my money it's the Malaysian food here that really shines.
It's always hard to pass on the smoky savoury hawker classic, fried kuey teow, but my preference is usually the spicy chicken curry.
Succulent thigh pieces simmered with a family recipe spice blend, sauce-absorbing potatoes and a side of roti bread that's both crispy and fluffy. Perfection!
It's taken decades for Australia to properly come to grips with burgers.
Dense and cumbersome bread rolls (wholemeal?!), with bizarre combinations of beetroot and pineapple, smothered in barbecue sauce seem to have finally fallen from their mantle.
Gracie Burger has also come a long way in a short few years and now pumps out the genuine article in Sale Street, with beer on tap for those dining in.
A soft and sweet bun, caramelised smash patty and just enough garnish and condiments to bring it all together make for a very satisfying munch.
I've enjoyed the restorative properties of the noodle soups here many times and the handmade spring rolls are excellent.
However, for unbeatable convenience a made-to-order pork roll on a light and crusty baguette with fresh Vietnamese salad is a great go-to.
Flavoured with pate, mayo, chilli and banh mi seasoning sauce, this street food staple will see you back on the road in just a few minutes with plenty of change left from a tenner.
I sang the praises of PFC in this column just a few weeks ago but this dynamic little shop in East Orange is made for takeaway and just can't be left off this list.
The chicken is juicy boneless thigh meat and comes dressed in a choice of seven glazes or seasonings.
If, like me, you need to feel the burn, the gochujang loaded "crazy hot" option doesn't disappoint.
A sweeter milder option also excels, as does the soy and garlic glaze, or dusting of powdered cheddar.
Either way, get the seaweed rolls and the pickled radish and you're all set for a delicious night in.
