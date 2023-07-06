Central Western Daily
Home/What's On/Food & Drink
Food

What to eat Orange: Six divine takeaway options for your weekend

By Richard Learmonth
Updated July 7 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Richard Learmonth is a fine dining chef based in Orange. The experienced chef creates bespoke dinging experiences and events using produce from around the region. He has a passion for fresh, local produce. You can follow him on Instagram here.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.