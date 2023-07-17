Orange Hawks coach Shane Rodney says the bye has come at the perfect time for his side after their bruising 30-20 win against Lithgow Workies Wolves.
Hawks made the daunting trip to Tony Luchetti Sportsground on Saturday (July 15) and despite being down at half-time, recovered to come home with the two points.
The win means Hawks leapfrog Bathurst St Pat's into second on the Group 10 ladder, following Saints' derby loss to Bathurst Panthers.
Rodney said he was happy to emerge victorious after admitting the home side had the advantage early on.
"I am happy that we collected another win. It was an important game for us heading into the bye," he said.
"Lithgow have been playing really tough this season and they certainly make you earn the victory. We've got a few sore bodies and niggles after that one.
"We were a little off to start the game and they got the jump on us. It felt like they out-enthused us a bit. The second half was much improved and we finished off really strong which was great."
The former Penrith Panther said the bye was ideal for his side after a big month of football which yielded four straight wins.
"I think the bye has come at a good time for us before we head on the road to Mudgee," he said.
"We have had a big last four weeks with some really tough and physical games. The week off will give us a chance to reset and refresh a bit before the final three rounds."
Like they have done all season long in the Peter McDonald Premiership, Workies refused to be intimidated by their more fancied opposition.
Coach Jack Sullivan said he was disappointed to see his side's lead evaporate and cited a poor completion rate.
"It was pretty tough leading at half time to then give it up," he said.
"But the boys tried hard and Hawks were too good in the end. Our completions let us down, a few bad options and penalties just let them back in the game.
"We have few corks and a couple of injuries, pretty lucky to have the week off next week. Defensively we were pretty good at scrambling and a few of our boys had some good intensity there."
Workies face the two Bathurst sides and Orange CYMS to finish the 2023 campaign.
"All three will be super tough, everyone needs points this time of year," Sullivan said.
"We should compete well in the last three."
