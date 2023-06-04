Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Honour

Crash victim Luke Bennett remembered as an all-round top bloke

June 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In life, Luke Bennett loved nothing more than making his friends laugh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.