Fresh off her selection to the NSW Country Rugby Union training squad, Holly Jones proved exactly why she is a force to be reckoned with.
The Orange City front-rower bagged a double during their derby victory over Emus on June 24, in what was a fiery clash from start to finish.
The Lions were hungry for revenge after falling 10-0 to their cross-town rival earlier in the season.
"The team took the loss pretty hard," Jones said of the May 12 defeat at Pride Park.
"It was all about working on everything that went wrong in that game and obviously it worked. It's good to see the hard work pay off."
The visitors came out all guns blazing this time around, with early tries to April Rich and Jones.
Emus managed to snag one back just before the break, but a try to Jorja Lees off the ensuing kick-off saw City go into half-time up 17-5.
"The Emus like to play a very forwards oriented game," Jones said.
"We worked around that and got some big bodies out on the edges to try and size them up out there. It seemed to be working."
There was certainly no love lost between the two sides either, with players engaging in some push and shove on more than one occasion.
"They were getting a bit angry because we put a bit of pressure on them," Jones added.
"We just wanted to stick to our game and have a bit of a laugh, stir it up a bit."
Emus certainly came out with a point to prove in the second half though.
After dominating field position for the first 15 minutes, Davina Wright barged her way over to bring the deficit to within five points.
With time running out and the Lions battling to get out of their own half, the visitors took to the boot to try and relieve some pressure.
What they didn't expect was Jones to pull off the play of the game and seal the win.
City's superstar flew down the field and - with some help from a fortunate bounce - found herself with ball in hand and daylight in front of her.
She managed to outsprint the trailing defenders and go over for her second of match on what proved to be the final play of the game.
"I love to score against the Chooks," she added.
With the 22-12 victory, Lions put some breathing room between themselves and Emus in the battle for third place.
"Previous years we haven't gone so well, but we've got a new coach and he's helped us out heaps," Jones added.
"Sticking to at least third would be our goal for this year."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.